$6 Million Bequeathment

WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION (GBH), operator of News-Talk WGBH-F and PBS affiliates WGBH-TV and WGBX-TV/BOSTON, has been bequeathed $6 million by the late LOUIS and ANTHONY MAGLIONE of MALDEN, MA. The gift, the brothers' life savings, can be spent at the discretion of the GBH board. ANTHONY MAGLIONE died on MARCH 12, 2021 at 70, and LOUIS MAGLIONE died on NOVEMBER 19, 2019 at 67.

“We are honored by the trust that ANTHONY and LOUIS MAGLIONE have placed in us with this wonderful gift,” said GBH Pres./CEO SUSAN GOLDBERG. “An unrestricted grant allows us to direct the funds in the ways that will have the most significant impact, strengthening the organization for the future and helping us reach new audiences. We hope this gift will inspire others and highlight the deep level of public trust that GBH has with its audience.”

« see more Net News