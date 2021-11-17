Cattles

NICK CATTLES has announced that he is leaving the Afternoon Host posts at BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A (SACTOWN SPORTS 1140)/SACRAMENTO, with his last show airing TODAY (6/30). CATTLES joined KHTK in late 2021 after hostin g at MAX MEDIA Sports WVSP (ESPN 94.1)/NORFOLK; he was replaced as PD by BRIAN GEBHARDT in FEBRUARY but continued as afternoon co-host alongside RAMIE MALOUF.

In a TWITTER post late THURSDAY (7/29), CATTLES ascribed the move to a decision by he and his wife KELLY to move back to the EAST COAST for family reasons. Noting that working with MALOUF "is the most fun I've had in the business" and that he loved working with his staff, he added, "It's just, we love our family more. Since moving to CALI, we've had to overcome a lot personally. Those challenges have been amplified the last two monts. It's no longer tolerable to be 3,000 miles away." CATTLES said that he is a "free agent, hopeful that something will come my way."

« see more Net News