Rosenberg

AL ROSENBERG, whose career included stints working with HOWARD STERN and DON IMUS and voicing a puppet on FX's "BREAKFAST TIME" morning show, has passed away at 78.

ROSENBERG wrote and did characters on IMUS' show on WNBC-A/NEW YORK and hosted weekend shows on WNBC before joining STERN's WNBC show as a writer and character voice. He also worked on STERN's syndicated television show and pay-per-view specials. ROSENBERG also co-hosted with BOB FITZSIMMONS at WNEW-A/NEW YORK and was the voice of "Bob the Puppet," co-host of FX's "BREAKFAST TIME" alongside TOM BERGERON and LAURIE HIBBERD in 1993-96. Later, he appeared on the SIRIUSXM HOWARD 101 show "MISERABLE MEN" and served in government in EAST WINDSOR TWP., NJ.

