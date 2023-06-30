Split

SKYVIEW NETWORKS and ABC AUDIO have agreed to end their business relationship in 2024.

A statement issued by SKYVIEW said that the company is "proud to have supported ABC AUDIO’s 2014 re-launch in network radio," but "as we look to the future, SKYVIEW and ABC have decided to conclude their business relationship beginning in 2024. ABC AUDIO and SKYVIEW NETWORKS are committed to working together to ensure a smooth transition, and SKYVIEW will continue meeting the needs of the industry and its full-scale multi-partner relationships. SKYVIEW NETWORKS will continue representing ABC AUDIO network sales while also providing distribution service through 2023. We wish ABC AUDIO continued success in the years ahead."

« see more Net News