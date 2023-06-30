Hanberg

CRISTA MINISTRIES has promoted CHANNAH HANBERG to VP/CRISTA MEDIA. Since 2020, HANBERG has been fulfilling both Market Manager and GM duties (NET NEWS 4/18/22). HANBERG has been a part of CRISTA MEDIA for 15 years, and will now lead Contemporary Christian KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3) and Christian Talk KCIS-A/SEATTLE and Worship KWPZ (PRAISE 106.5)/BELLINGHAM, WA-VANCOUVER. She will report directly to CRISTA CEO JACINTA TEGMAN.



TEGMAN shared, “CHANNAH HANBERG has been an incredible leader for CRISTA and CRISTA MEDIA for many years, and it is with great excitement that we now see her ready to take on leadership of a ministry that has been serving loyal listening audiences for nearly 70 years.”



Added HANBERG, “I am honored and humbled to have the chance to step into this role at CRISTA MEDIA as we strive to continue serving our incredible listeners in the PACIFIC NORTHWEST and beyond. I look forward to partnering with the other ministries of CRISTA as we work together to further our shared mission.”

HANBERG steps into her new role on JULY 1st.

« see more Net News