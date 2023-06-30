Baker (Photo: Facebook)

CUMULUS MEDIA Active Rock WIX0 (105.7 THE X)/PEORIA, IL has hired ROXY BAKER for Afternoons, replacing ANNA KINCADE who left the station in APRIL (NET NEWS 3/30/23). BAKER joins WIXO from hosting mornings at crosstown ADVANCED MEDIA PARTNERS AAA WWCT/PEORIA.

BAKER told CENTRALILLINOISPROUD.com, “I’m looking forward to getting to know The X listeners and go to more live music. You know after the pandemic, live music wasn’t coming back as fast and it is coming back tenfold. It’s exciting to be able to get out there and just be apart of the music scene in CENTRAL ILLINOIS.”

