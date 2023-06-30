Stephens, Molinar and Heddle (l-r)

NASHVILLE music publishing company BIG MACHINE MUSIC (BMM) has promoted MIKE MOLINAR from GM to Pres., and elevated ALEX HEDDLE from VP to SVP/Publishing and GRAYSON STEPHENS to VP overseeing royalties and finance. MOLINAR will continue to report to BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) CEO and Chairman SCOTT BORCHETTA. Both HEDDLE and STEPHENS report to MOLINAR.

MOLINAR has led BMM since inception in 2011, driving the company’s impact beyond its MUSIC CITY roots with the addition of a West Coast division based in LOS ANGELES. He currently serves as a board member on the NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION, MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE, MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE, ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC and COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME Education Council.

“I’m honored by SCOTT BORCHETTA’s continued faith and partnership," said MOLINAR. "BIG MACHINE MUSIC is my home; our incredible team and world-class songwriters are my family. I’m proud to continue our journey together. In that spirit, I can’t understate how important ALEX HEDDLE and GRAYSON STEPHENS have been through these past several years of transition and growth. I’m so happy to see their efforts recognized with such well-deserved promotions.”

HEDDLE recently celebrated a decade at BMM, and has been vital to the company’s creative success in both NASHVILLE and LOS ANGELES, representing songwriters JESSIE JO DILLON, RYAN HURD, MATT DRAGSTREM, GEOFF WARBURTON and SARA DAVIS. His prior stops include LOVE MONKEY MUSIC, WRITER’S DEN MUSIC, PROPOEL MUSIC PUBLISHING and ASH STREET MUSIC.

STEPHENS, who rises from the role of Sr. Dir./Royalties & Finance, brings nearly 14 years of publishing administration experience, previously holding positions at SONY/ATV prior to joining BMM in 2017. He will continue to oversee royalties and finance, as well as acquisition analysis for the company.

BORCHETTA said of the promotions, "I’m so proud to announce that MIKE MOLINAR has been appointed Pres. of BIG MACHINE MUSIC. His leadership, vision, artist relations and song sense are unmatched. We are also acknowledging the outstanding work and accomplishments of BMM’s ALEX HEDDLE and GRAYSON STEPHENS as they continue to power the MACHINE to new heights.”

