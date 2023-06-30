Trev

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has let three staffers go, including evening host STEVE TREVELISE and news reporters DAVID MATTHAU and VIN EBENAU.

TREVELISE joined the station in 2012; he also hosts a weekly late-night show on AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA and operates a comedy club in CHERRY HILL, NJ. He previously hosted and served as News Director at WYSP/PHILADELPHIA and PD at SHADOW TRAFFIC in PHILADELPHIA.

MATTHAU had reported for NEW JERSEY 101.5 and TOWNSQUARE since 2000. EBENAU served as midday anchor since FEBRUARY and has been anchoring and reporting for the station and other TOWNSQUARE stations at the JERSEY SHORE since 2015.

A statement obtained by ALL ACCESS from Regional VP/NEW JERSEY BRIAN LANG said, "I want to thank STEVE, DAVID and VIN for their contributions. Our plan for the NEW JERSEY 101.5 newsroom is to add multi-media journalists that excel both online and on-air, and we are currently recruiting for those roles. Evenings will continue to be live, local and New Jersey centric as we evaluate the direction of the daypart."

