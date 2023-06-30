October 11th In Nashville

NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME (NaSHOF) announced TODAY (6/30) the 13 writers nominated for induction this year. The new group will be among those honored at the group's 53rd anniversary gala on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11th at the MUSIC CIY CENTER in downtown NASHVILLE.

Nominees in the Contemporary Songwriter category are: CASEY BEATHARD, SHAWN CAMP, JIM COLLINS, DON HENRY, DAVID LEE MURPHY, LESLIE SATCHER, DARRELL SCOTT and VICTORIA SHAW. Nominees in the Contemporary Songwriter/Artist category are: STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN, THE CHICKS' MARTIE MAGUIRE, KEITH URBAN, and the duo of GILIAN WELCH and DAVID RAWLINGS

All nominees must have had their first significant hits at least 20 years ago. A total of two songwriters and one songwriter/artist will be elected from the Contemporary categories by members of the HALL OF FAME, along with other professional songwriters and artists from a variety of genres who are prominently identified with NASHVILLE and who have written/co-written at least one original and significant NASHVILLE song.

In addition, three more writers will be named to the Class of 2023. A separate body of veteran voters will elect a Veteran Songwriter, a Veteran Songwriter/Artist and a Legacy Songwriter (deceased), all of whom must have experienced their first hits at least 30 years ago. As part of that process, nominees in those categories are not announced in advance.

“We congratulate this year’s nominees in our contemporary categories," said NaSHOF Executive Dir. MARK FORD. "Their nominations are richly deserved. We look forward in several weeks to announcing those who will be inducted this FALL as members of our Class of 2023.”

