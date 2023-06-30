John DeBella Signs Off

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WMGK morning radio personality JOHN DeBELLA stepped into the studio to host his final morning radio show today. He'll be retiring after more than 48 years on the radio airwaves.

The final show featured members of his family along with BEASLEY CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY.

To commemorate his final month on the air, the station ran a special tribute segment to celebrate his legendary career entitled “41 & Done!” with DeBELLA recounting some of his favorite stories on the air. In addition, the station played old live performances from the MORNING ZOO broadcasts in ATLANTIC CITY and clips from the yearly shows he would do in LONDON. He also read a few tear-jerking emails from longtime listeners.

THE WHO'S PETE TOWNSHEND, STEVEN VAN ZANDT, JOAN JETT, GRAHAM NASH, DON FELDER, STYX's JAMES YOUNG, RICK WAKEMAN and CARL PALMER were featured in recorded goodbye and thank you messages in the “41 & Done!” flashback segments.

On JUNE 21st, WMGK hosted a special party with listeners at PARX CASINO, where fans could have a photo taken, hang out and chat with DeBELLA one last time. In addition, this past MONDAY, WMMR midday personality PIERRE spent the entire 8a hour of JOHN’s show recounting old stories with him from their time together on the air at WMMR.

The longtime morning show personality has been synonymous with PHILADELPHIA radio entertainment for 41 years. In addition to serving as the morning host of WMGK for the past 21 years, he was a major force doing mornings from 1982 to 1993 on sister station, WMMR.

Known also for his legendary on-air feuds with HOWARD STERN DeBELLA created comedy for "The National Lampoon Radio Hour," the syndicated radio program that starred JOHN BELUSHI, CHEVY CHASE, DAN AYKROYD, BILL MURRAY and others.

As one of the originators of the MORNING ZOO format, his show not only became an unprecedented top-rated show in PHILADELPHIA, but he also achieved the highest ratings in local radio history at that time.

In JUNE, DeBELLA was named among the finalists for the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME and was officially inducted into the PHILADELPHIA MUSIC ALLIANCE WALK OF FAME in APRIL.

Said DeBELLA, “Being on air 48 years in a business where someone else usually decides your retirement date, I was happy to decide this on my own. I have been blessed over the years with so many talented coworkers and managers -- all of whom helped me be my best and had my back when I needed it. Combine that with a very supportive audience, I leave grateful to them all.”

Added BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/Talent Development and station PD BILL WESTON, “JOHN’s desire to win and his efforts in prepping each and every show have never diminished. DeBELLA is just one of a kind and I’ve been fortunate to be his PD.”

Concluded BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE, “In typical JOHN DeBELLA style, he’s leaving on a high. He spent his last few shows raising hundreds of thousands for veterans, gets a nomination for the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME and maintains top ratings in the PHILADELPHIA market. Congratulations JOHN, you will be missed by everyone here at BEASLEY!”

