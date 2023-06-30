Bob Frymire (Photo: LinkedIn)

After 50 years in the music and film industries, the last 22 at APM MUSIC, longtime executive BOB FRYMIRE is retiring "to spend more time with my wonderful wife and family, and to pursue other personal interests and activities."

While at APM Music as Sr. Key Account Dir., FRYMIRE managed hundreds of clients, including ad agencies, post-production facilities, corporations, Internet companies, wireless companies, government agencies, ministries, educational institutions and freelance entrepreneurs, providing direction for music licensing and and negotiation on behalf of over 100 worldwide music libraries.

FRYMIRE was VP/Promotion Operations for VIRGIN AMERICA from 1987-2000 and, before that, started out as National College Dir./A&M RECORDS after working as a college rep while a student at UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO in DENVER..

"I first met [APM MUSIC's] ADAM TAYLOR decades ago when I was majoring in music and media at the UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO in DENVER and working as a college rep for A&M RECORDS," recalled FRYMIRE.

His last day was on FRIDAY, JUNE 30th.

