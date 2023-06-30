Looking To Music Videos Next?

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY is reportedly considering adding full-length music videos to its streaming app in an attempt to compete with TIKTOK, YOUTUBE and VEVO, according to BLOOMBERG.

SPOTIFY already allows artists to upload looping GIFS as visuals to play along with the music track.

The SWEDISH streamer already hosts more than 100,000 podcasts with video, and has begun to talk to partners about making the move to full-time music videos to attract GEN Z'ers away from short-form video playforms such as TIKTOK and YOUTUBE.

SPOTIFY earlier last month announced it was cutting 200 jobs from its podcast unit in a second round of layoffs, looking to restructure from its heavy debt load.

