Country artist CAROLINE JONES, who is both a solo artist and a member of WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's ZAC BROWN BAND, is expecting her first child. She shared the news in an INSTAGRAM video with her husband, professional sailor NICK DANA, last week, revealing that she is 19 weeks along. The couple wed in DECEMBER of 2021 after getting engaged in MARCH of that year.

ZAC BROWN BAND posted in reply, "We’re all so happy for you guys. Congrats!"

