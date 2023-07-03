Quinn

BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP Country WDNB-WHNB (THUNDER 102 & 104.5)/JEFFERSONVILLE-MONTICELLO-HANCOCK, NY has hired market veteran THERESE QUINN for mornings. Her new MORNING RUMBLE WITH THERESE show launches TODAY (7/5). QUINN previously worked at AC sister station WSUL, and most recently did weekend and fill-ins at PAMAL AC WHUD in the market.

She succeeds PAUL CILIBERTO, who segued to BOLD GOLD's new CATSKILLS N/T station WVOS-A-W223DB-W235AW (CATSKILLS NEWS/TALK 92.5 & 94.9, THE VOICE OF SULLIVAN AND THE CATSKILLS)/LIBERTY, NY last month (NET NEWS 6/22).

"We had a lot of great candidates apply for this position," said BOLD GOLD NY Dir./Programming CHASE DANIELS. "In the end, it was clear that THERESE was the right one to take on this role. Her already established roots and understanding of the market [are] a real win. That combined with her true love and passion for radio is exactly what we are looking for, as THUNDER continues to evolve and enter a new chapter."

Added QUINN, “I can't tell you how happy I am to be back in SULLIVAN and the CATSKILLS, THUNDER COUNTRY indeed. To me, Country music sums up life’s excitement, challenges, amazements and peoples’ determination to keep on making the most of each and every day. I appreciate the enthusiasm of Country music lovers who share that same passion for life! Great music, beautiful people – how can I not be thrilled to start rumbling weekday mornings, 6-10 a.m.”

