Hacked, But On The Way Back

ALL ACCESS has confirmed with AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP Pres./GM MICHAEL O’SHEA that at 3a (PT) on THURSDAY (6/29), the cluster was hacked by an offshore group.

O’SHEA oversees Country KFGY (FROGGY 92.9), Top 40 KHTH (HOT 101.7), Oldies KHTH-HD2, Smooth Jazz KJZY, Country KJZY-HD2 (99.1 THE BULL), Talker KSRO-A, Classic Rock KVRV, Classic Hits KWVF, and AC KZST/SANTA ROSA, CA, and told ALL ACCESS, “Only four of our nine stations were affected: KSRO, KFGY, KVRV and KHTH … the other stations were on another server, so they were not affected.

“Those stations were only off air for a half day, but lost all station programming databases, so we were running three-hour loops of normal music with minimal imaging and no spots," he added. "We just regained the ability to run commercials at 10a on MONDAY (7/3)."

“We’re not negotiating with these offshore scumbags, but rebuilding everything.”

A recorded message voiced by O’SHEA and heard over the weekend on KFGY said, "This station and others in our radio group has become the latest victim of a damaging, malicious and intentional illegal server hack. That is why we are hearing programming interruptions and awkward stumbles from time to time. Our engineering and IT team are rebuilding our entire digital infrastructure. We will not negotiate with these ruthless offshore pirates. We appreciate your understanding in our most unfortunate hour, and thank you for listening to our rebuild, hopefully completed this weekend."

