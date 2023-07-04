Chambers

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KUAD (K99)/FORT COLLINS, CO debuts a new morning show TODAY (7/5), "TANNER IN THE MORNING," hosted by TANNER CHAMBERS. He was previously morning co-host at AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP (ASMG) Country KFGY (FROGGY 92.9)/SANTA ROSA, CA until his departure in MAY (NET NEWS 5/26). CHAMBERS had also served as PM drive personality for sister Top 40 KHTH (HOT 101.7)/SANTA ROSA and Asst. Digital PD for the AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP.

CHAMBERS shared the news on social media YESTERDAY, writing, "I can’t wait to watch the new show grow and evolve. I want to say thank you to the man, the myth, the legend, [K99 Brand Mgr.] MATT SPARX, for the phenomenal opportunity (he will be joining the show at 7:50 daily for 'Headline in a Haystack'). I’m joining TOWNSQUARE MEDIA NoCo, and I am so pumped to be working with these amazing people ... I’m am so incredibly thankful. Let's have some fun."

Prior to joining ASMG in 2019, CHAMBERS worked as an on-air personality and Digital Producer for SUN BROADCAST GROUP's "THE FITZ SHOW." He also served as the chief writer for "THE HIT LIST WITH FITZ."

