Gemini XIII Takes Over USRN

GEMINI XIII has acquired UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS (USRN), which has been serving advertisers, broadcasters and content creators for more than three decades with its syndication services.

This marks the return to network radio of GEMINI XIII CEO SPENCER BROWN and COO CHARLES STEINHAUER, who created and built DIAL GLOBAL, now part of WESTWOOD ONE. BROWN also co-founded leading podcast network CADENCE13, which sold to AUDACY INC. in 2019.

This major acquisition of USRN strengthens GEMINI XIII's role and position in the audio landscape, expands its sales offerings, and solidifies its commitment to delivering great content and premium services to audiences globally.

STEINHAUER noted, “We’re excited to welcome USRN into the GEMINI XIII ecosystem. We will be able to build on current successes and existing sales infrastructure to immediately grow and make GEMINI a destination for producers, advertisers and sponsors looking to deliver to unique audiences.

“The integration of GEMINI XIII's digital expertise and podcasting prowess will result in a robust content ecosystem that provides an immersive and diverse range of audio experiences for listeners across platforms.”

USRN Chairman/CEO NICK VERBITSKY added, “SPENCER BROWN, CEO of GEMINI XIII, and CHARLES STEINHAUER, COO of GEMINI XIII, have a track record of success in network radio, having built DIAL GLOBAL from the ground up. I am pleased that they will have the opportunity to continue to build UNITED STATIONS, a company I started along with DICK CLARK over 30 years ago and has been a leader in network radio.”

