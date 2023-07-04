-
Joel Navarro Takes Over As OM Of Rocking M Media’s Colby-Goodland, KS Clusters
by Charese Frugé
July 5, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
JOEL NAVARRO has been named OM for ROCKING M MEDIA's COLBY-GOODLAND, KS, clusters starting TODAY (7/5). He will oversee Country KWGB (HOT 97.9), AC KRDQ (100.3 THE RIDE), Classic Rock KKCI (ROCK U 102.5), Sports KLOE-A and Classic Country/Agriculture KXXX-A. He will also do airshifts on KXXX weekdays from 7-9am (CT) and on KRDQ 9a-1p (CT).
NAVARRO has been a traffic reporter/producer with iHEARTMEDIA’s TOTAL TRAFFIC AND WEATHER NETWORK in DENVER since 2011. He will remain a fill-in producer/reporter there.