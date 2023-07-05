Newlyweds Ana & Ryan (Photo: Instagram)

YEA NETWORKS’ syndicated THE KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW, based at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHKS (106.1 KISS FM)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH is thrilled to share news that co-host and 13: A TAYLOR SWIFT FAN PODCAST host, ANA CASTILLEJOS has married her longtime partner, RYAN SZABO.

The pair married SATURDAY, JULY 1 in MEXICO with THE KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW's J-SI CHAVEZ officiating the ceremony.

