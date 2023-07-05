More Job Cuts

On FRIDAY (6/30), news hit of significant cost-cutting firings at ESPN including KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, MAX KELLERMAN, JALEN ROSE, JEFF VAN GUNDY, SUZY KOLBER, and ASHLEY BREWER. (NET NEWS 6/30).

News of more cuts has continued to roll out with COLLEGE GAMEDAY's DAVID POLLACK and GENE WOJCIECHOWSK exiting along with betting expert DOUG KEZIRIAN, boxing analyst ANDRE WARD, and college basketball host/analyst JORDAN CORNETTE.

