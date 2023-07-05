Coming To 93.5 FM

HOPE MEDIA GROUP has intent to purchase HUDSON-WESTCHESTER RADIO, INC. Variety WVIP/NEW YORK. WVIP covers about 3.8 million HISPANIC population, and HMG plans to broadcast its SPANISH-language music network VIDA UNIDA.

CEO/Pres. JOE PAULO shared, “If someone had told us that within the first two years from VIDA UNIDA’S HOUSTON launch we would be in nine markets, including three of the top four largest Spanish-speaking markets in the U.S., we would have not believed it. Yet GOD has made this possible because the need and opportunity are so great. We can’t wait to engage Spanish-speaking NEW YORKERS through VIDA UNIDA to love JESUS, serve others, and spread life-changing hope.”

Morning Show Host MYRKA DELLANOS added, "As VIDA UNIDA extends its reach to NEW YORK CITY, I am filled with immense excitement. The vibrancy and strength of the LATINO community in NYC are unparalleled and being part of their daily lives through this station will be an honor. Together, we can uplift spirits, bridge cultural gaps, and instill hope as we embrace the diversity and resilience that define this great city.”

