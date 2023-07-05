Parr

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and KEY NETWORKS' nationally syndicated "SHAWN PARR'S BACKSTAGE COUNTRY" has announced a lineup of artist guest hosts for the month of JULY. Those hosts include:

Week of JULY 10th - CHRIS JANSON; week of JULY 17th - DUSTIN LYNCH; week of JULY 24th - CHASE RICE; week of JULY 31st - JUSTIN MOORE.

For this week, the show has been running previously aired “best of” episodes featuring guest hosts LAINEY WILSON, DAN + SHAY, ASHLEY McBRYDE, LUKE COMBS and JASON ALDEAN.

SHAWN PARR’S BACKSTAGE COUNTRY is heard on more than 80 U.S. radio stations, and in 27 of the top 50 DMA markets.





