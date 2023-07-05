-
Cuts At Disney Hit ABC Audio As Heidi Oringer, Matt Wolfe, And Ryan Kessler Exit
by Pete Jones
July 5, 2023 at 7:59 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
You've seen the DISNEY cost-cutting at ESPN and other divisions, and they have also reached ABC AUDIO. Executive Dir. HEIDI ORINGER exits ABC AUDIO, along with Senior Producer/Entertainment Contributor MATT WOLFE and Manager of Content Integration RYAN KESSLER.
Reach out to ORINGER at heidi@hbo-consulting.com. WOLFE can be reached at mattwolfe2011@gmail.com. Contact KESSLER at rekessle@gmail.com.