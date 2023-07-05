Oringer, Wolfe, Kessler (Photos: LinkedIn)

You've seen the DISNEY cost-cutting at ESPN and other divisions, and they have also reached ABC AUDIO. Executive Dir. HEIDI ORINGER exits ABC AUDIO, along with Senior Producer/Entertainment Contributor MATT WOLFE and Manager of Content Integration RYAN KESSLER.

Reach out to ORINGER at heidi@hbo-consulting.com. WOLFE can be reached at mattwolfe2011@gmail.com. Contact KESSLER at rekessle@gmail.com.









