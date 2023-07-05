First Event Coming Up

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION of AMERICA has scheduled a series of networking Media Mixers, and the first is set for THURSDAY, JULY 20th in NEW YORK. Syndicated air personality ANGELA YEE will host the event, and will be joined by other radio and TV personalities.

BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION Pres. TIM MCCARTHY commented, "We’re very excited about this new initiative. It’s imperative that we reach the next generation of broadcast industry leaders with our message of help and hope, while giving them an opportunity to network with higher level professionals who they may not otherwise have an opportunity to meet."

The two-hour JULY Media Mixer is free, but space is limited with advance registration required. To sign up and get more information, go to the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION website at www.broadcastersfoundation.org.

