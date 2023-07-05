Music From Madrid

MADRID’s vibrant music scene and some of its up-and-coming artists will be featured in the WORLD CAFE SENSE OF PLACE series from JULY 12th through 18th.

Content that will be heard during the “SENSE OF PLACE: MADRID” series was recorded in the city during an APRIL 2023 visit by WORLD CAFE host RAINA DOURIS, and Sr. Producer KIMBERLY JUNOD.

DOURIS shared, “There’s a buzzing energy in the city that combines with a genuine warmth to create something completely unique – and you can hear it in the music and interviews we recorded there. In “SENSE OF PLACE: MADRID,” we hear from artists who were part of the post-dictatorship explosion of creativity in the ‘80s, and from artists who continue to push musical boundaries in this vibrant, cosmopolitan SPANISH capital today. MADRID is a city that feels – and sounds – alive.”

Here’s the “SENSE OF PLACE: MADRID”: series schedule:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12th: Interview and performance with global music star JORGE DREXLER.

THURSDAY, JULY 13th: Interview and performance with MADRID rockers HINDS.



FRIDAY, JULY 14th: Interview with AVIADOR DRO members SERVANDO CARBALLAR and MARTA CERVERA, who started one of SPAIN’s first independent record labels, about LA MOVIDA MADRILEÑA.



MONDAY, July 17th: Interview and performance MADRID-based songwriter and producer RALPHIE CHOO.

TUESDAY, JULY 18th: Interview and performance with female foursome GINEBRAS.

To listen online go here. For more about WORLD CAFE, go here.





« see more Net News