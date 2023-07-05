Mailler New 'Dir./Rock Operations Chicago'

WALNUT RADIO's Active Rock WRXQ (Q ROCK 100.7)/CHICAGO-JOLIET,IL PD/Morning Host MARK "ELWOOD" MAILLER has added Programming duties for crosstown sister station ALPHA MEDIA Active Rock WIIL (95 WIIL ROCK)/CHICAGO,IL-KENOSHA,WI under the new title "Director of Rock Operations Chicago." MAILLER will also add Middays on WIIL and replaces former PD/Midday host JOHN "JP" PERRY who has left the station.

ELWOOD said, "I can't tell you how excited I am about starting this next chapter in my radio career. Continuing the traditions and legacies that WIIL ROCK has built over the last 30 years and more , while adding my own with a super group of Rock Radio Top Notch Talent that I get to work with. CHICAGO and the MIDWEST have always been the heartbeat of Rock Radio and to have the opportunity to program the two most POWERFUL Rock Stations from MILWAUKEE to the Southwest Suburbs of CHICAGO gives me an adrenaline shot. I would like to thank Market Manager BRIAN FOSTER, GMs KARL WERTZLER, DOUG BOYD, PATRICK COMBS, my teams at both stations and everyone who has helped me through this journey. Everyone who knows me, knows the passion, drive, and love I have for ROCK RADIO! Time to make some Noise."

Reach out to MAILLER at elwood@wrxq.com.

