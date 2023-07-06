Anderson

Former AUDACY Hot AC WMC (FM 100)/MEMPHIS APD/MD/morning host CHRIS "RYAN" ANDERSON remains available to take on a new opportunity. ANDERSON exited WMC when the station left the format in JUNE.

ANDERSON has over 20 years in the biz with 12 years of PD experience. He's a wiz with most automation systems and music scheduling software, too. With killer references under his arm, ANDERSON is looking to program in Top 40 and Country, ideally but he's open to other formats and to a possible OM position.

Reach out to ANDERSON while he's still a free agent at chrisryananderson29@gmail.com or call/text him at (407) 733-1370.

