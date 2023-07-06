Anderson (Photo: Dennis Carney)

The GRAND OLE OPRY will honor COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member BILL ANDERSON as the longest-serving OPRY member in the show’s history on SATURDAY, JULY 22nd. ANDERSON was inducted into the OPRY on JULY 15th, 1961. His membership has not lapsed in those 62 years.

The OPRY will celebrate “WHISPERIN’ BILL” with a SATURDAY night performance set to include ANDERSON and fellow OPRY members VINCE GILL, JAMEY JOHNSON, JEANNIE SEELY, and RICKY SKAGGS, among others. ANDERSON is one of the most awarded songwriters in the history of Country music, and his membership eclipses that of past OPRY member HERMAN CROOK, who joined in 1926 and remained with the show until his death in 1988.

OPRY VP/Exec. Producer DAN ROGERS said, “THE GRAND OLE OPRY continues to be built on the shoulders of OPRY members such as BILL ANDERSON. Singling BILL out as the OPRY’s longest-tenured member in our history, among so many greats who came before him as well as so many contemporaries he calls his friends, is a tremendous honor for all of us. We look forward to celebrating his achievement and dedication later this month.”

THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in downtown NASHVILLE is currently spotlighting the life and illustrious career of ANDERSON in the exhibition, BILL ANDERSON: AS FAR AS I CAN SEE, which has been extended through MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th. Click here for more information.

