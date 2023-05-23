Lewis

LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS is right on top of one of the biggest stories in technology and social media … the debut of THREADS by INSTAGRAM.

LEWIS noted: “Last night, MARK ZUCKERBERG, META’s CEO, shared this thread:

To put that in perspective :

It took Facebook 852 days to hit the 10 million mark.

It took Twitter 780 days to reach the 10 million mark.

It took Instagram 355 days.

(TikTok, which was Musically when it hit 10 million, it took 10 months.)

