TMZ is reporting that a police report has been filed alleging that BRITNEY SPEARS was backhanded WEDNESDAY night (7/5) by DAMIAN SMITH, head of SAN ANTONIO SPURS security. The incident happened at CATCH restaurant at the ARIA RESORT in LAS VEGAS.

SPEARS was reportedly attempting to get a photo with SPURS rookie and NBA #1 draft pick VICTOR WEMBANYAMA at the restaurant.

The impact of the backhand knocked SPEARS' glasses off and knocked her down. After the incident, SPEARS and her party returned to their table and she did not seek treatment. The SPURS official reportedly came to the SPEARS party and apologized for the incident.

TMZ sources say that SMITH was not trying to hurt SPEARS but to protect WEMBANYAMA.

