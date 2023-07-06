Crook (Photo: Photo Works/Shutterstock.com)

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE will honor veteran radio and television host LORIANNE CROOK at its 15th annual LOUISE SCRUGGS MEMORIAL FORUM. The event is scheduled for TUESDAY, AUGUST 15th at 6:30p (CT) at the museum’s FORD THEATER. CROOK will discuss her 40-plus-year media career with museum writer-editor ANGELA STEFANO ZIMMER. Since 2007, the forum has recognized music industry leaders who embody the spirit of groundbreaking artist manager SCRUGGS, who died in 2006.

CROOK is half of the well-known hosting duo CROOK and CHASE, which began as hosts of "This Week In Country Music," a weekly Country music entertainment show on THE NASHVILLE NETWORK. In the ensuing four decades together, CROOK and CHARLIE CHASE have hosted several different Country music news television shows, specials and award shows, They continue to host and executive produce PREMIERE NETWORKS' long-running radio show, "The CROOK AND CHASE Countdown," and a podcast.

Among her many awards, CROOK was inducted in 2013 into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME, and received the GRAND OLE OPRY’s "BOB KINGSLEY Living Legend Award" in 2017.

The forum is free and open to the public. Tickets can be reserved here.









