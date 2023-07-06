Mathews

CUMULUS Classic Rock WGRF (97 ROCK)/BUFFALO,NY has appointed JOHN MATHEWS as APD and Midday host, joining WGRF from CUMULUS Classic Rock WQHZ (Z102.3)/ERIE, PA where he hosted afternoons, and will remain as APD.

CUMULUS BUFFALO VP/Market Manager JIM RILEY said, “I’ve worked with JOHN MATHEWS for many years in BALTIMORE and nearby ERIE and know his work very well. He’s like an encyclopedia when it comes to 97 ROCK’s music and the people who made it. JOHN has an incredible ability to weave together music and fascinating stories about artists. For the listener, it’s a celebration of the greatest music ever recorded and exactly what 97 ROCK listeners expect during the workday. MATHEWS loves BUFFALO and really appreciates the responsibility that he has to the BUFFALO radio audience as he becomes a part of 97 ROCK.”

WGRF PD JOE RUSSO said, “JOHN’s programming background and extensive knowledge of Classic Rock made him the perfect choice to carry on the tradition of exceptional storytelling and passion for the music we have at 97 ROCK. He has a deep reverence for music and even though he’s a 30-year veteran of radio, he comes in every day with a youthful exuberance like he’s playing these songs for the first time.”

MATHEWS said, “I’ve always believed that 97 ROCK is one of the greatest Classic Rock stations in the world and it’s a dream to be part of their team. 97 ROCK is a world-class radio station, and I am honored to be a part of their stable of legendary DJ’s. I’m quickly learning why they call BUFFALO ‘the City of Good Neighbors.’ I’ve been welcomed with open arms by 97 ROCK listeners, and I’m proud to now call BUFFALO home.”

