BEASLEY MEDIA Rhythmic AC KOAS (JAMMIN' 105.7)/LAS VEGAS MD/afternoons PICAZZO STEVENS has resigned. STEVENS intends to focus 100% on his screenwriting.

STEVENS commented, "A big thank you to OM/PD CAT THOMAS and VP/Market Manager MICHAEL CUTCHALL for their positive support as well as the incredible team inside the LAS VEGAS BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP building."

Look for STEVENS to remain in LAS VEGAS. He can be reached at (805) 602-1439 or picazzoboy@gmail.com.

