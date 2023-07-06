Shaffer (Photo: CBS)

CBS Broadcasting WCCO-TV/ MINNEAPOLIS, MN chief meteorologist CHRIS SHAFFER announced he will take on extra duties, hosting a weekend show on WRXP, INC Rock WDGY-A (740/92.1/103.7/107.1HD2)/St. Paul, MN.

SHAFFER will host “SATURDAYS WITH SHAFFER,” playing rock hits from the 60's and 70's, returning to radio where he worked previously at several stations in the MINNEAPOLIS area.

