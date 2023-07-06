MC MEDIA and ALL ACCESS' CHARESE FRUGE' has added REBEL MEDIA's veteran owned and operated EAGLEONLINERADIO to her imaging VO roster. FRUGE' will be paired with industry pro MITCH CRAIG, and the duo will debut on the station together on AUGUST 1st, in conjunction with the celebration of the station's four-year anniversary. The station will feature IGNITE JINGLES.

EAGLEONLINERADIO features the "greatest hits of the '80s and '90s" and "10 songs in arRow." Specialty shows include: THE ALL REQUEST 80s LUNCH, THE 90s AT 9, BACK TO THE 80s SATURDAY NIGHT, THE EAGLE RADIO BACK IN THE DAY TOP 30 COUNTDOWN, and the WEEKEND BLASTOFF SPECTACULAR.

Station talent lineup includes: TANK SHERMAN AND THE EAGLE MORNING SHOW, TORI HART, JOHN BLACK, HOLLYWOOD JOHN HARLOW, JOSE VELAZQUEZ, ROB RUFFIN, CHAD BENDER, THE HITMAN STEVE HILTON, JJ MCKAY, TIM MICHAELS and AJ MEYER.

Click here to listen to the station and here to check out FRUGE's demo.

« see more Net News