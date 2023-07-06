New iHeartMedia Podcast

iHeartMedia Launching New Podcast Series ‘The Whistleblowers: Inside The Trump Administration’

The new iHEARTMEDIA Podcast series is hosted by former TRUMP Administration DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY Chief of Staff MILES TAYLOR, and is called “The Whistleblowers: Inside The TRUMP Administration.” The podcast, co-produced with BEST CASE and ARK MEDIA, will explore the people and events of the TRUMP years in the WHITE HOUSE, and debuts JULY 13th.

According to iHEARTMEDIA, “MILES TAYLOR will reach deep into the heart of power to bring listeners into the room – and into the lives – of the high-ranking officials and frontline public servants who tried to bring order to the chaos of the TRUMP years, while grappling with the most difficult decision of their lives: whether to openly speak the truth. They knew that doing so meant near-certain retribution, costing them their homes, jobs, marriages, safety – and – changing the course of history.”

You can listen to the official trailer here.

