CUMULUS MEDIA Country WWWW (W4)/ANN ARBOR, MI has hired AARON "GOOSE" SELLER as its new PD and morning host. He arrives from mornings at sister Country station WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT, which is in the process of being sold to Christian broadcaster FAMILY LIFE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (NET NEWS 6/13).

At W4, SELLER succeeds BRIAN "BUBBA" COWAN, who recently departed the radio business for a job in the aviation industry (NET NEWS 6/20).

SELLER joined WDRQ in APRIL of 2022 (NET NEWS 4/5/22). A 24-year radio veteran, he came to DETROIT from SALISBURY/OCEAN CITY, MD, where he served as OM for ADAMS RADIO's five-station cluster, and PD for Top 40 WOCQ. SELLER was previously part of the morning show at BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER.

