HEARST Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE, MD has named JUSTIN "DUBS" JOHNSON their new APD, replacing DAN McCLINTOCK who left the station at the end of last month (NET NEWS 4/24/23). JOHNSON was most recently the PD for iHEARTMEDIA's Active Rock WEBN/CINCINNATI as well as iHEARTMEDIA's National Rock Format Coordinator.

JOHNSON said, “A bit about me - Outside of the workplace you can find me doing a few things that range from nerdy to geeky. I'm a horror movie, pro wresting, football, and retro video game fan when at home. When out and about my time is spent hiking with the dog, boxing at the gym, or sipping bourbon."

JOHNSON will join WIYY on JULY 12th.

