Jacksonville, FL

iHEARTMEDIA/JACKSONVILLE will hold the eighth annual SISTA STRUT WALK FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS at the JACKSONVILLE Baseball Grounds on SATURDAY OCTOBER 7th beginning at 10a (ET). The event is being sponsored by THE LAW OFFICES OF RON SHOLES, PA.

The purpose is to raise awareness of breast cancer screenings and provide information on community resources to help fight the disease. Hip Hop N' R&B WJBT (93.3 THE BEAT) and R&B & Throwbacks WSOL (V101.5) will promote the event on-air.

Participants can register as individuals or as a team. All participants will receive the official SISTA STRUT shirt and those that sign up as a team member will also receive a SISTA STRUT backpack & have their team photo taken. The pictures will be posted on the station websites.

For more information and to register, check here.

