Threads: In The Crosshairs.

The battle for the hearts and minds of the Internet is officially on.

TWITTER is threatening to sue META over its new THREADS platform in a letter sent to CEO MARK ZUCKENBERG by TWITTER attorney ALEX SPIRO, according to REUTERS.

Since launching WEDNESDAY night (NET NEWS 7/6), THREADS has logged more than 30 million sign ups via INSTAGRAM and its new app.

SPIRO accused META of hiring former TWITTER employees who "had and continue to have access to trade secrets and other highly confidential information.

"TWITTER intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that META take immediate steps to stop using any TWITTER trade secrets or other highly confidential information."

"No one on the THREADS engineering team is a former TWITTER employee — that's just not a thing," META spokesperson ANDY STONE wrote in a THREADS post.

TWITTER owner ELON MUSK responded, "Competition is fine, cheating is not" in response.

THREADS' user interface does boast a striking resemblance to the microblogging platform, though, unlike TWITTER, it does not support either keyword searches or direct messages.

« see more Net News