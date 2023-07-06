Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES is presenting AQ5, its annual air talent questionnaire, aimed at compiling information about those working in that position in radio. The study of on-air personalities, hosts and teams and their producers is a collaboration with MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP, with the results being presented at MSBC 35 in DALLAS on AUGUST 10th and 11th.

Past tech surveys have confirmed air talent is valued highly by listeners to all radio formats. Understanding the mindset of air personalities is critically important for every company in the radio business.

AQ5 and all information gathered is totally confidential. No radio companies are involved with this survey. No IDs are used for tracking purposes. Everyone who takes the survey gets the exact same link, so there is no way for any personally identifiable information to be tagged to anyone taking the survey, and no info is shared with anybody.

Take the survey here.

