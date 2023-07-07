Byers (Photo: Facebook)

Music industry veteran MARC BYERS' Protect The Culture label has entered into a worldwide joint venture with WARNER RECORDS. BYERS will also serve as an A&R consultant for WARNER RECORDS, focusing on the African music scene. Look for BYERS to work closely with WARNER RECORDS Pres./A&R STEVE CARLESS and EVP/Head of A&R KAREN KWAK.

CARLESS and KWAK commented, "MARC has already proven to be an invaluable A&R resource with the signings of breakout Nigerian artist PHEELZ and afro-fusion rising star LORD AFRIXANA. We're confident it's just the beginning of what’s to come from MARC and PROTECT THE CULTURE. AARON (BAY-SCHUCK), TOM (CORSON), and the team are excited to be championing such inspiring young talent from the electrifying African and world music scenes with passionate entrepreneurs, and we're looking forward to all we can accomplish together."

BYERS added, "I’m excited to bring PROTECT THE CULTURE to WARNER RECORDS. I have a passion for this genre and feel it will be the Pop music of the world. LORD AFRIXANA is our first artist on the label and he’s incredibly talented. PTC wants to introduce more than just sounds coming out of AFRICA because Afrobeats is universal and incredibly diverse. I’d like to thank AARON, TOM, STEVE, and KAREN for their trust in my vision."

