Fades (Photo: Julian Mendoza)

NASHVILLE-based AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT has signed Country singer/rapper and songwriter BLAKE FADES to its growing roster. The OKLAHOMA native's debut singles, "Drowning On You" and Pesos," are available now through all streaming services. The official video for "Drowning On You" will premiere on his YOUTUBE channel TODAY (7/7) at 3p (CT).

The 32-year-old FADES has garnered more than 11 million streams worldwide for his previous independent work. He first gained notice during the pandemic through his social media with videos including a remix of MORGAN WALLEN and ERNEST's "Cowgirls"

"Man, it's been a long time coming," said FADES of his new record deal. "I'm very excited about what we're doing and the new sound we've created. I think AVERAGE JOES is a perfect place for me because they're used to doing things that are out of the box, and I'm definitely an artist that likes mixing it up. Time to run it up and make history."

