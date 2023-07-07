"All In' For Taylor In Kansas City

ZIMMER COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 KTXY (Y107)/COLUMBIA, MO, kicked off the celebration at MIDNIGHT last night (7/7), of TAYLOR SWIFT’s ERAS TOUR hitting KANSAS CITY this weekend. The station rebranded as TAYLOR 107, featuring a playlist full of “TAYLOR approved” artists, featuring only artists she’s toured with, had as guests, collaborated with, or are part of her squad, in addition to SWIFT tunes. Also, the station spent the last week featuring hourly countdown imaging prior to SWIFT songs played multiple times an hour.

The capstone of the upcoming "All In" weekend, going TOTALLY TAYLOR starting at 11p tonight (7/7) and tomorrow, being all TAYLOR, without interruption, until 2a.

PD CHRIS CARSON told ALL ACCESS, “This is easily the biggest moment in Pop Culture for our time. How could any pop station not take every opportunity to own the moment? It doesn’t matter that we’re just under 2 hours from the stadium, we cover a vast majority of the state, and reach even further on the app. And without a ST. LOUIS show, there’ll be plenty traveling right through the area crossing the state. As a staff it was clear we needed to own the moment.”

TAYLOR107 will continue through SUNDAY.

« see more Net News