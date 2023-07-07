New configuration (Photo: Robby Klein)

Country band DIAMOND RIO has introduced two new members following the retirements of drummer BRIAN PROUT and mandolin player/vocalist GENE JOHNSON. Original members MARTY ROE (lead vocals), JIMMY OLANDER (guitar/banjo), DANA WILLIAMS (bass/vocals) and DAN TRUMAN (piano) have now been joined by CARSON McKEE (fiddle/harmony vocals) and MICAH SCHWEINSBERG (drums). These are the first member changes since the band's formation in 1989.

McKEE is the band's first female member. ROE called her "an amazing young musician, and we are so lucky to have her. She can sing as high as GENE, which was hard to find, and her vocals blend so well with mine and DANA’s. She also brings an energy to the stage that keeps us old guys on our toes."

SCHWEINSBERG has subbed in with the band at various shows over the years, and ROE called him "an unbelievable musician. He brings renewed energy to our live performances." Said SCHWEINSBERG, “Being in DIAMOND RIO, for me, is the story of a young musician who eventually got to be in his favorite band. I have admired the talent of DIAMOND RIO for over 30 years. I tell people constantly that I’ll always be a fan of this band first, whether I’m in it or not."

As for the departing members, ROE said, "BRIAN is the most musical drummer I’ve ever played with, and GENE brought a uniqueness that will never be fully replaced. DIAMOND RIO’s vocal sound would not be the same without him. I will forever be grateful for the priceless contributions of my two partners. We all wish them well in their retirement.”

DIAMOND RIO scored five #1s and 14 other Top 10 hits in the 1990s and early 2000s, while signed to ARISTA NASHVILLE, and earned 14 GRAMMY AWARD nominations, winning one for their album, THE REASON.

The new members make their debut in the SCHWEINSBERG-directed video for new instrumental track "The Kick," released TODAY (7/7). Watch it here.

