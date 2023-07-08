-
Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Sets Two Spotify Records
by Phyllis Stark
July 10, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
REPUBLIC RECORDS artist TAYLOR SWIFT's newly-released album, SPEAK NOW (TAYLOR'S VERSION), set a record as SPOTIFY's most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on its JULY 7th release date. Additionally, the project became the most-streamed Country album in a single day in SPOTIFY history.
The album is an updated version of her 2010 third studio album, SPEAK NOW, with newly-recorded versions of the original songs plus some bonus "from the vault" additions. SWIFT wrote all of the songs on the project solo.