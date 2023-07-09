Martin

ALL ACCESS has learned that COX MEDIA GROUP AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1)/MIAMI has parted ways with Morning Host JEFF MARTIN. The news comes less than three months after MARTIN's co-host GISELLE ANDRES departed the station (NET NEWS 4/7).

It's reported MARTIN was told the station was going in a different direction. Reach out to him at Jeffmartinmedia@Gmail.Com.

