-
WFEZ (Easy 93.1)/Miami Parts Ways With Morning Host Jeff Martin
by Charese Frugé
July 10, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS has learned that COX MEDIA GROUP AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1)/MIAMI has parted ways with Morning Host JEFF MARTIN. The news comes less than three months after MARTIN's co-host GISELLE ANDRES departed the station (NET NEWS 4/7).
It's reported MARTIN was told the station was going in a different direction. Reach out to him at Jeffmartinmedia@Gmail.Com.