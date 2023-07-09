John (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

ELTON JOHN ended a five decade run of live shows with the final performance of the 333-date FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD concert at TELE2 ARENA in STOCKHOLM on SATURDAY NIGHT (7/8). This tour, wiich kicked off in 2018, is the highest-grossing tour of all time. More than 6.25 million fans joined him on the “journey” ahead of the final show.

According to HUFFPOST, "JOHN told fans on SATURDAY that he would never be touring again but remained open to the possibility of doing 'something in the future' such as one-off shows."

In a statement, JOHN said, "Every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show. Tonight has been magical. I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring. I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever.”

Click here to read more from TMZ.

« see more Net News