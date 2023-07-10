Johnson

Radio news veteran RICH JOHNSON has exited USA RADIO NEWS, where he had been serving as Dir./News Content. JOHNSON, based in LAS VEGAS, has anchored and reported for FOX NEWS RADIO, ABC NEWS RADIO, AP, KIRO-F/SEATTLE, and WTOP/WASHINGTON.

“We hit a disagreement over the local/national priorities at USA, and I wish them well!,” said JOHNSON. “It was fun to contribute to USA’s upgrade of its hourly newscast. And in the process, I got my anchor mojo back! I’m ready to find that perfect gig to cap my career, either in person or remote.”

Reach JOHNSON at rjnooz@outlook.com or (202) 256-7490.

