PODTRAC has released its JUNE 2023 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers, top 20 podcasts, and top 5 podcast sales networks among participants in its measurement service, and the top 8 publishers remained in place, as did the top 5 podcasts and the entire sales network chart. 8 of the top 20 publishers saw their unique monthly audience increase from MAY, while the unique monthly audience for the top 20 fell 3% from MAY but rose 3% year-over-year. Total global downloads for the top 20 publishers was flat from MAY and was down 3% year-over-year.

The publisher rankings, ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

1. HEARTPODCASTS

2. WONDERY

3. NPR

4. NBC NEWS

5. NEW YORK TIMES

6. DAILY WIRE+

7. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

8. BARSTOOL SPORTS

9. VOX MEDIA

10. PRX

11. PODCASTONE

12. FOX AUDIO NETWORK

13. PARAMOUNT

14. CNN

15. WNYC STUDIOS

16. BLAZE MEDIA

17. TED

18. AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA

19. BBC

20. THIS AMERICAN LIFE

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

1. THE DAILY (last month #1)

2. DATELINE NBC (2)

3. MORBID (3)

4. UP FIRST (4)

5. NPR NEWS NOW (5)

6. SMARTLESS (7)

7. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (6)

8. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (8)

9. PARDON MY TAKE (10)

10. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (9)

11. THIS PAST WEEKEND (12)

12. MY FAVORITE MURDER (13)

13. 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (14)

14. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (11)

15. FOX NEWS HOURLY UPDATE (15)

16. CNN 5 THINGS (16)

17. SCAMANDA (--)

18. TODAY, EXPLAINED (20)

19. FRESH AIR (19)

20. WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (18)

The top podcast sales networks, ranked by unique monthly audience and, again, not including networks which did not opt into PODTRAC's measurement system for the full month:

1. WONDERY SALES NETWORK

2. ACAST

3. LIBSYN ADVERTISECAST

4. PODCASTONE SALES NETWORK

